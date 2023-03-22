To the Editor: Again, the federal government is putting severe political pressure on the Federal Reserve to print more money to balance the policies of the current White House administration, especially with regard to the Ukrainian conflict.
Printing money has become a dangerous tool that the government uses to try and stabilize the federal balance sheet. The danger is that printing money to payoff our debt makes inflation worse. Printing money and raising interest rates at the same time is a dangerous game to play with an already fragile economy.
Just think, the government is raising interest rates to slow down the very inflation they created in the first place by printing more money. The Federal Reserve Act is required to have the value of economic securities on hand, such as federal assets, to equal the value of money in circulation. Who values those economic securities?
The government started pumping oil in Alaska to help offset the military assets they are sending to Ukraine, just to maintain that fragile balance there. The Federal Reserve Bank operates under the standard of “full faith and credit” in the government that issues that paper money. How scary is that? Our country’s fiscal stability is slowly imploding and the only way to reverse this trend is to change our policies instead of recklessly printing money.