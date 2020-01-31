Supporting Warren’s plans
To the Editor: I decided to run for state Senate because I knew working families in the Granite State needed someone on their side, someone who would stand up for them. That’s exactly why I’ve decided to endorse Elizabeth Warren as well.
Elizabeth is the voice working families need in the White House. Her record of getting things done to help all Americans – both in the U.S. Senate and before she even held public office – should convince all Granite Staters to support her. For too long in this country, labor hasn’t had a seat at the table where decisions are made – Elizabeth’s building a new table.
Like many of her plans, Elizabeth Warren’s plan to strengthen unions is bold – and well-thought through. It’s exactly what we need as American working families are under attack from the Trump administration. Warren’s plan pushes to ensure all workers can unionize. She’ll fight to pass the Raise the Wage Act – and will put her money where her mouth is by raising the minimum wage for federal employees on the first day of her presidency. She also understands that working families depend on a secure retirement – she will stand up for workers to raise wages, and protect their hard-earned pensions and retirement savings.
No matter the issue, Elizabeth’s plans take into account the folks who are hurting. She’s working to build a country that works for everyone – and I’m proud to be in this fight with her.
Kevin Cavanaugh
Tory Rd., Manchester