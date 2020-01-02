Supports Axelman
To the Editor: I join with the people of Hooksett in mourning the loss of the Honorable Dick Marple. A man of higher integrity would be hard to find serving in the House. As a co-sponsor on one of his bills, I will proudly introduce it in the coming session. I can’t possibly do it the justice that it deserves but I’ll hope Dick can guide me from above.
The town of Hooksett has wisely chosen to fill his seat, ensuring their citizens will have full representation in Concord. My friend Rep. Michael Yakubovich tells me Elliot Axelman has offered his service, and will run to represent Hooksett.
I’ve known Elliot Axelman for a few years and enthusiastically endorse his bid to run for state representative. He has been active and vocal in the Republican Party. He consistently demonstrates his dedication to keeping our Granite State the gem of New England. He is well known for getting things done and I expect his attendance in Concord to be near 100%.
Please mark your calendar today for the primary on Jan. 21 and the general election on March 10. Please vote for Elliot Axelman for state representative.
Rep. MIKE SYLVIA
Belmont