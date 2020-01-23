Supports Klobuchar
To the Editor: The Republican Party has become a cult. There is no reasoning with them. They are not using common sense or their own experience.
Facts, fiction and the law are not guiding them.
If their candidate is this President, then caring for the environment, affordable health care or income imbalance do not register.
They seem to be in lock-step.
The Democrats have a number of good, thoughtful and accomplished candidates from which to choose this year.
The primary is closing in and I feel it’s time for me to make a decision.
I’ve listened to most of the candidates over the past several months and have decided to endorse Sen Amy Klobuchar.
I believe she has been an effective senator, where she has ushered scores of bipartisan bills through Congress.
She has thoughtful plans for health care that don’t eliminate thousands from their employers’ plans, but can offer a comprehensive plan for the uninsured.
As climate change is a huge challenge, she supports rejoining the Paris agreement with other countries.
As a former prosecutor, she supports criminal justice reform.
I support Sen Amy Klobuchar in this primary, as the candidate who attracts those who are thoughtful and pragmatic with a positive message in this race.
Rep. CHRISTY DOLAT BARTLETT
Concord