To the Editor: On March 23-24, the Union Leader covered the state Supreme Court’s reversal of domestic violence convictions against former state Sen. Jeff Woodburn, after a trial in which he was not allowed to present a reasonable claim of self-defense to the jury. The advocacy organization quoted in the piece, however, misleads the public about the issues involved in this important case.
Specifically, the victims’ rights organization said that the jury “believed the victim” and that Woodburn got off on a technicality. So, many things are wrong here. First, a claim of self-defense is not a “technicality.” A person who reasonably uses physical force to defend himself from another’s attack or, in this case, another’s attempted theft of his property, is not claiming a technicality. They are claiming absolute innocence. We have the right to defend ourselves, so a claim of self-defense is a claim of innocence.
Second, it’s just wrong to say the jury “believed the victim,” because the jury wasn’t allowed to consider self-defense, so it had no need to determine the victim’s credibility — both sides agreed that Woodburn bit her hand. The jury was prevented from learning why (to extricate his cellphone so he could leave the scene safely). What choice did the jury have under the circumstances?
But most troubling: Why would a victims’ rights organization belittle and mock the fundamental right to self-defense? What civil right could possibly be more important to victims of domestic abuse than the right of self-defense?