To the Editor: As a person who absolutely adores eastern chipmunks and having read several books written stemming from research on them, I was interested in an article printed in the New Hampshire Union Leader about how they go through winter. I was very surprised at the constant mixing of the words “hibernation” and “torpor” as if they are easily interchangeable and one in the same. It is misleading and confusing to do that.
Chipmunks do not store fat like chubby gray squirrels are capable of doing, hence why chipmunks are obsessed with creating huge food caches in their burrows. In fact, chipmunks will store more food than they will ever even eat in their short lifespans. As one researcher I read noted, “They will never stop storing food, they will never have enough.”
A search of the internet shows scientists and biologists all over the map with hibernation and torpor, how different animals get through winter. I can find right now two sources of referenced articles written by biologists stating complete opposite information. One New Hampshire source says there are really only three true hibernators in the state, and chipmunks are not one of them. At least the chipmunks are not bothered by the confusion, they are happy in their burrows having sweet dreams of seeds and acorns.
