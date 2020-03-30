Taiwan reaches out in COVID-19 crisis

To the Editor: In response to your editorial titled “Dealing with the pandemic,” (March 22,) I would like to share some of Taiwan’s initial successful experience with our friends in the Granite State during this challenging time. As the editorial points out, flattening the curve is crucial to avoid the medical system’s collapse due to a huge number of COVID-19 infected patients overwhelming hospitals and the healthcare system.

High-tech mechanisms should be employed to deal with mass transmission. In Taiwan, for example, cellphone registration and active GPS location are used to identify, monitor, and track those infected and ensure that the self-quarantines actually stay at home or in a designated location. Public health education, including proper hand-washing and avoidance of large crowds also plays an indispensable role as well.

The lack of medical supplies such as face masks and testing kits is another issue the U.S. faces. Taiwan is donating 100,000 masks per week to the U.S. which reflects Taiwan-U.S. friendship and our long history of bilateral cooperation. Of course, world leaders should work together to combat the invisible enemy beyond politics. Taiwan is willing to contribute its know-how, resources, and experience to minimize the impact of the pandemic.

A friend in need is a friend indeed. The Taiwanese people stand with the U.S. and New Hampshire during this difficult time. Although Taiwan is not a member of the World Health Organization (WHO), Taiwan’s success in combating COVID-19 proves that Taiwan has much to offer the WHO, the international community, and our many friends in New Hampshire.

WELLINGTON SHIH

Director, Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, Boston

Monday, March 30, 2020
Sunday, March 29, 2020
Friday, March 27, 2020
Thursday, March 26, 2020
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Messmer has stood up for healthy water

  • Updated

To the Editor: I am writing not as a voter in District 3 but as a supporter of Mindi Messmer for Executive Council District 3. I met Mindi over a year ago and recently had the pleasure of accompanying Mindi on a trip to Washington DC where we both spoke at the Less Cancer.org event.

Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Monday, March 23, 2020