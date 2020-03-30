Taiwan reaches out in COVID-19 crisis
To the Editor: In response to your editorial titled “Dealing with the pandemic,” (March 22,) I would like to share some of Taiwan’s initial successful experience with our friends in the Granite State during this challenging time. As the editorial points out, flattening the curve is crucial to avoid the medical system’s collapse due to a huge number of COVID-19 infected patients overwhelming hospitals and the healthcare system.
High-tech mechanisms should be employed to deal with mass transmission. In Taiwan, for example, cellphone registration and active GPS location are used to identify, monitor, and track those infected and ensure that the self-quarantines actually stay at home or in a designated location. Public health education, including proper hand-washing and avoidance of large crowds also plays an indispensable role as well.
The lack of medical supplies such as face masks and testing kits is another issue the U.S. faces. Taiwan is donating 100,000 masks per week to the U.S. which reflects Taiwan-U.S. friendship and our long history of bilateral cooperation. Of course, world leaders should work together to combat the invisible enemy beyond politics. Taiwan is willing to contribute its know-how, resources, and experience to minimize the impact of the pandemic.
A friend in need is a friend indeed. The Taiwanese people stand with the U.S. and New Hampshire during this difficult time. Although Taiwan is not a member of the World Health Organization (WHO), Taiwan’s success in combating COVID-19 proves that Taiwan has much to offer the WHO, the international community, and our many friends in New Hampshire.
WELLINGTON SHIH
Director, Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, Boston