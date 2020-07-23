Money from Pentagon to people
To the Editor: While COVID-19 tears across our country almost unchecked, our three-quarters of a trillion dollar military budget continues to swell beyond any rational requirement, outstripping the combined military budgets of China, Russia, India, Saudi Arabia, Britain, France, Germany, South Korea, Japan, and Brazil.
Last year, the average New Hampshire taxpayer paid $3,433.40 for these bloated Pentagon and nuclear weapons budgets. Half that budget goes to arms corporations thanks to unrelenting efforts from their lobbyists. This is madness.
Meanwhile, the pandemic has our nation by the throat, thanks to reckless budget cuts to our public health agencies, threatening both our economy and our health. That’s the worst and nearest damage to our national security.
Fortunately there is a remedy. A proposal by U.S. Senators, Bernie Sanders, Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren would take 10 percent of the current Pentagon budget and redirect it to defeat the pandemic and meet other human needs.
In New Hampshire alone, that could mean an additional 9.86 million COVID tests, 104 million N95 respirator masks, or 24,602 $1,200 relief payments. Senators Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen could help both state and country by supporting this measure. This is necessary and proper, regardless of what the lobbyists say.
JOHN RABY
New London