To the Editor: Extremist groups are not welcome in Belknap County, New England or the USA. Yet more incidents are happening here — in Franklin, Portsmouth and in Laconia. This activity is founded on the ignorance and bigotry of hateful people who mistakenly believe they are superior to others.
It’s unacceptable that we have representatives in state or local government who make posts to social media that promote extremist, racist or neo-Nazi views. It’s unacceptable to hear elected leaders (or a former elected leader) make extremist remarks or instigate violence against a group of people for any reason.
History cannot be re-written. It’s not “woke” to teach the history of World War II, of the murder of six million human beings deemed “undesirables” by a megalomaniac leader of a Nazi state and his minions that bought into hate-filled thinking.
Nor is it “woke” to teach that Africans were kidnapped from their homes, families were separated and subjected to slavery at the hands of White plantation owners. It’s not “woke” to teach about the racism that led to lynchings of Black men and young boys because of the color of their skin.
It’s history. It’s documented. It’s true.
Fascists who ban books and whitewash language in other writings are trying to wipe the slate clean to not hurt the feelings of the oppressors. Rewriting history means the horrors of the truth are lost, never to be learned.
Until everyone learns the devastation that comes with extremism, we will never live in freedom and peace. Take a stand against hate.