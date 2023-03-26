We shouldn’t abide hate

To the Editor: Extremist groups are not welcome in Belknap County, New England or the USA. Yet more incidents are happening here — in Franklin, Portsmouth and in Laconia. This activity is founded on the ignorance and bigotry of hateful people who mistakenly believe they are superior to others.

