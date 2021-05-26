Is building mega-school right for Manchester?
To the Editor: Recent statements by Mayor Joyce Craig have indicated Manchester is one of the hottest real estate markets in the United States for two years in a row. Manchester Superintendent of Schools John Goldhardt is recommending the city repurpose city schools to better meet the future needs of all school age children. I am not for or against any of his these proposals as no financial details have been provided to assess the impact on city taxpayers.
Part of Goldhardt’s plan recommends closing Central, Memorial and West high schools and building a new high school to service all students in Manchester, which will be capable of supporting at least 3,500 students.
In his proposal, Superintendent Goldhardt notes that demographic data suggests school district enrollment will actually decrease at least 12% over the next decade. This student population projection seems in conflict with the mayor’s statements touting Manchester’s booming real estate market. Can both of these statements be correct?
It is important that we (potentially) build a school that reflects the real expected student population and don’t overbuild a facility at taxpayer expense.
KELLY MORGAN
Pleasant Pond Way Manchester