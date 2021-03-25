Take vacation time with you
To the Editor: During a job interview you learn about salary, insurance, vacation — all compensation. An employee handbook or policy manual may go into greater detail about time off. As days are added and used, the balance of vacation time owed is reflected on your pay stub. But what happens if you’re offered another position, the ownership changes or you’re laid off? Although you’ve given notice and are leaving in good standing, you may leave your unused vacation behind. It depends on the employer’s policy, that employee handbook you initialed years ago. The same applies in other situations beyond your control.
Employers should ensure that earned time is paid or transferred, but they don’t have to. Each year, hundreds of wage claims are filed with state Department of Labor with 20% involving vacation wages.
An assisted living center changed ownership and five employees each lost several hundred dollars (totaling $2,261) when vacation time vanished. The previous owner’s policy was unused vacation is not paid at termination. Although they worked the same jobs in the same building, their employment terminated with the sale. Another company laid off without notice an employee who was unable to request owed vacation two weeks in advance and they lost $2,350. The policy won and the employees lost. HB 113 would protect workers from losing what they’ve earned.
REP. MICHAEL CAHILL
Newmarket