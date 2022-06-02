To the Editor: With the emergence of the delta variant, last summer wasn’t quite the “hot vax summer” many had anticipated. Still, the summer months might provide some respite from the isolation of the prior two years and offer safer opportunities to be with friends and experience the state we love. As a public health researcher, I study how our behavior and the environment shape our health. While all activities come with risks, outdoor activities pose a substantially lower risk of COVID compared to indoor ones.
With warmer weather and longer hours of daylight, now is a wonderful time to take advantage of all that a New Hampshire summer has to offer. Our state has beautiful lakes, mountains, and largely unobstructed views of the night sky. Outdoor activities abound, many of which are free or low cost. For example, rail trails offer miles of shaded paths, and they are accessible to pedestrians, bicyclists and wheelchair users alike.
Along with reduced risk of COVID, outdoor activities can confer other benefits, like vitamin D and improved physical and mental health.
How much risk you’re willing to tolerate is a question only you can answer, and you may still want to consider masking up when at crowded outdoor events where you may not know other attendees’ vaccination or COVID status. For now, my summer plans include taking full advantage of New Hampshire’s outdoor scene, and I hope you’ll do the same.