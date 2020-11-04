Tarnished hockey hero
To the Editor: I am shattered. My hockey hero, Bobby Orr, endorsed Trump! He, of course, has the right to endorse whomever he wants; however, how he can say Donald Trump has “delivered for the American people” boggles my mind. Trump has worked to undo all efforts to address climate change (please consider what that will mean to your children and grandchildren, Bobby!), has alienated our allies, and has ignored the medical community’s pleas to adhere to common sense procedures regarding COVID. His total disregard for others in continuing to hold rallies in areas where the virus is raging was simply unconscionable.
I hope voters ignored Bobby Orr’s endorsement. We need a president who will lead us out of the depredations that Trump foisted upon the country in the last 3 1/2 years; our future and the future of our planet depends on it.
MAUREEN COMFORT
Londonderry