To the Editor: Disabled veterans are grossly under compensated. They’ve been asking various Congresses and administrations for fair and adequate compensation since the end of World War I in November 1918, which is 103 years ago.
In 2022, a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $39,984.72 dollars annually. The National Average Wage Index for 2020 was $55,628.60 dollars per annum and the median income for 2020 was $67,521.00. The per capita GDP in 2020 was $63,416, among the highest in the world.
Veterans are only compensated for projected lost wages and not compensated for lost quality of life, as is the norm in the court system for personal injury cases.
Disabled veterans are being manipulated by our tax-evading elites, who use campaign donations to Congress to keep veterans’ compensation low so as to ensure a lower tax rate for themselves. Shame!
We can levy at least a penny tax on every dollar traded on the stock market to pay for the compensation due to our disabled veterans. The New York Stock Exchange alone traded about 1.46 billion shares a day in 2019. There are presently 13 separate stock exchanges in the United States.
This is now a national security problem. Once our youth understand that should they enlist in the armed forces and become seriously disabled they will live a lifetime in near poverty, the armed forces will collapse. In fact, this has already started.
To the Editor: I am running for state representative for Londonderry and support families. This means keeping taxes low so that families can keep more of their hard earned money. It also means getting children the education that they need so that their futures can be brighter than ours. Pres…
To the Editor: The freedom to choose our leaders and speak up for what we believe in is foundational to American democracy. To accomplish this, all citizens should be allowed and encouraged to vote. In the 1960s, I was stationed in Korea and Vietnam during election years. Federal and state l…