To the Editor: Disabled veterans are grossly under-compensated. They’ve been asking various Congresses and administrations for fair and adequate compensation since the end of World War I. That was a 103 years ago!
In 2022, a totally disabled veteran with no dependents will be compensated at the ridiculous rate of $39,984.72 annually. The National Average Wage Index (NAWI) for 2020 was $55,628.60 per annum and the median income for 2020 was $67,521.00. The per capita GDP in 2020 was $63,416, among the highest in the world. They are only compensated for projected lost wages and not lost quality of life. That is an antiquated approach to injury compensation.
They realize that they are being manipulated by our tax-evading elites who use campaign donations to Congress in order to keep compensation low.
We can levy at least a penny tax on every dollar traded on the stock market to pay for the compensation due disabled veterans. The New York Stock Exchange alone traded about 1.46 billion shares a day in 2019. There are presently 13 separate stock exchanges operating in the USA.
This is a national security problem. A young person who enlists in the armed forces and subsequently is injured or falls ill in the line of duty is looking at a lifetime of near poverty. This realization could cause the armed forces to collapse quickly. We have no right to expect our youth to make a sacrifice like this so that elites can avoid a fair level of taxation.