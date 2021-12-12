To the Editor: Proposed HB 1255 entitled “An Act Relative To Teachers’ Loyalty” intends to ban public school teachers from promoting any theory that depicts U.S. history or its founding in a negative light, including that the nation was founded on racism.
Obviously this bill will spark some pushback from any teacher that has what doctors call a “backbone”. To alleviate that, I suggest that we make sure students are taught that Africans were not brought to the U.S. in the 1700s and 1800s to be enslaved, whipped, shackled and worked to death, but that they were, in fact, “tourists” just like the folks who visited the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Furthermore, all that cotton pickin’ was actually done by the plantation owners who would set down their lemonade glasses at 6 a.m. sharp to “pick that cotton ’til the sun go down”. They were certainly hard workin’ folk.
Students can be taught that all those slave auctions were just for fun and that all the money raised went to charity. America was a kind-hearted, friendly place for all them African “tourists”. Teachers could either get on board with the new program of rewriting American history and suck it up or they can just go on strike until the law is repealed. Sound good?
To the Editor: This letter is specifically to the parents who feel they do not have a voice in their kids’ education. You do have a voice, through your local school board representative. Do you get to know who the candidates are and what their views on public education are? Do you vote for y…