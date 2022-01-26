To the Editor: Joseph McCarthy brought dishonor on the USA with his “Unamerican Activities” hearings. We return to those shameful times with Republican calls for teacher loyalty oaths.
Republicans like to oppose problems they create themselves. For years they have supported an expensive but useless wall to stop workers from doing jobs in America nobody on this side of the border wants. For months they have tried to get Americans worried about voting fraud when for all practical purposes it does not exist. Now state Republican legislators think teachers cannot be trusted without a Republican loyalty oath.
Realize this is exactly what they want: a Republican loyalty oath. One party promotes it. One party wants to write it. And should it become law, one party will administer it. This oath allows Republicans to select those who may teach. They will use this vetting power to control our schools so they teach children to become obedient little Republicans.
Stop this witch hunt now! Educators, not legislators, should teach our children. A loyalty oath demeans teachers because it suggests we do not trust them. Teachers are our neighbors who work hard every day trying to educate our children. They are not subversives who must be weeded out with Republican loyalty oaths. We should admire teachers for their insight and dedication. Support our teachers and oppose Republican loyalty oaths. Trust teachers to teach.