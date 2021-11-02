To the Editor: A recent editorial entitled “Education endangered” attempted to explain the decline in test scores in math and reading. A quote from the editorial, “The sudden drop in math and reading proficiency is due to the fact that many public schools, often under pressure from teachers’ unions and compliant school boards, closed up shop and resorted to ‘remote learning’.”
I take extreme umbrage with the essence/insinuation of the editorial. I am a retired teacher and I was a member of the NHEA and NEA. These teacher organizations never once suggested or pressured me to vote a certain way on an educational student-related issue. I also served on the local school board and I was never compliant to any group. I voted on issues according to my knowledge and experience.
The editorial also complimented private and parochial schools that remained open. Maybe, just maybe, public schools were more concerned about the health of students than math and reading scores.
Of course, instruction that occurs with a “real” person will result in better test scores but under recent circumstances pandemic-related changes for better or worse needed to occur with unknown results.
I would also suggest that Commissioner Frank Edelblut either resign or be fired for his recent speaking appearance.