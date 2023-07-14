Don’t blame teachers for the decline of our public schools

To the Editor: How many more articles like George Will’s June 30th column about declining test scores in public schools do we need to read before we acknowledge we have a severe problem and demand change?

Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Sunday, July 09, 2023
Friday, July 07, 2023
Thursday, July 06, 2023

Letter: Smoke you're seeing is climate change

To the Editor: "Smoky air, the new normal," "worst-ever start to wildfire season," "a brutal heat wave" -- this Reuters article (6/30) had all the pieces, but failed to put them together.  The author makes no mention of the climate crisis, which we thought would affect our grandchildren, but…