Don’t blame teachers for the decline of our public schools
To the Editor: How many more articles like George Will’s June 30th column about declining test scores in public schools do we need to read before we acknowledge we have a severe problem and demand change?
The old adage “as California goes, so goes the nation” better not be true. Their schools are among the nation’s worst. Will states that California 11th graders showed “rising grades” in math. In fact 73% received an A, B or C grade in math but only 19% met grade-level standards.
Politicians talk a good game but talk is cheap. If their kids go to Choate, Groton or Exeter, and then on to the Ivy League, do they really care about the hoi polloi’s failing schools? History reveals they do not. The experts running many schools are failing, test scores don’t lie. Coach Bill Parcells famously said, “You are what your record says you are.” When my youngest son was “tested” for entry into the 1st grade, I was told he was skill deficient and needed a year in “readiness” first. My response was “Rubbish!” I enrolled him. He had no academic acumen issues for the next 12 years, went on to get a bachelor’s, master’s and finally a PhD in nuclear physics. I don’t blame dedicated hard working teachers. Those actually running the schools are responsible.
