‘Team Red’ quit on us

To the Editor: I have represented Durham and Madbury in the New Hampshire House since 2008. And, I have attended over 200 hockey games at UNH’s Whittemore Center arena.

On Thursday, June 11, I saw two things I thought I would never see. First, the House met at the “Whitt” instead of the State House. Second, I saw one of the two opposing teams quit, though not my team, the House Democrats a.k.a. “Team Blue.”

“Team Red” (the House Republicans) flat-out quit when they blocked a routine procedural motion needed to complete the 2020 legislative session, which was interrupted by COVID-19. The Democratic majority holds 60% of the seats, but a two-thirds vote was needed. The Republicans continued quitting when they blocked several specific pieces of much-needed bipartisan legislation.

The House Republicans disgraced themselves, but everyone else was awesome. My Democratic colleagues came from all over the state to do the people’s work. Many of us had barely left our homes since mid-March. UNH could not have been a more gracious host. Too bad my Republican colleagues proved to be such ungracious and ungrateful guests.

REP. TIM HORRIGAN

Durham

