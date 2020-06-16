Democratic statues

To the Editor: Question to all of you socialist liberals out there who are acting bizarre and throwing a political temper tantrum about all of the Civil War Confederate soldier statues located across America: You do realize that all of these Confederate soldiers were Democrats, don’t you?

Abraham Lincoln and the Union Army were Republicans. The Confederates were Democrats.

Liberals hate hearing the truth. That is why it is so much fun to watch them self-implode on themselves when the truth doesn’t align with their extreme agenda.

KIM WEBSTER

Rochester

