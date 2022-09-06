To the Editor: In my small town of Litchfield there is a recurring debate about new businesses setting up shop. Residents don’t want big businesses opening up because it would ruin the “small-town feel” that so many of New Hampshire’s towns have. But with an aging population and slower than average influx of young workers, the state’s economy may face a problem.
Big business in New Hampshire may be just fine if they ruin the appeal of New Hampshire, its serenity and beautiful natural landscapes. So, if the state’s residents don’t want the hectic traffic and chaos of more urban states then it seems that a no-brainer investment would be in the state’s highest exporting industry, the tech sector.
However, the state isn’t fully tapping into all of its potential markets abroad. Only a small fraction of exports goes to Sub-Saharan African nations. Increasing the federal international affairs budget helps to bring people in these nations out of poverty, creating greater demand for computer chips and tech manufactured right here in New Hampshire. Many U.S. initiatives have been providing tablets and computers to African children so they may converge with the tech savvy world. Investing in these emerging markets would mean good news for New Hampshirites who value the state for its easy going nature.
According to Morning Consult, the tech sector may be moving in the direction of remote work. Currently, 48% of tech workers are remote. So, while tech companies may have to increase manufacturing spaces in the state, they wouldn’t have to increase physical office spaces, leaving the state’s appeal intact while boosting its economy.