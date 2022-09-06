Tech is our state’s future

To the Editor: In my small town of Litchfield there is a recurring debate about new businesses setting up shop. Residents don’t want big businesses opening up because it would ruin the “small-town feel” that so many of New Hampshire’s towns have. But with an aging population and slower than average influx of young workers, the state’s economy may face a problem.

