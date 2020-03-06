Telling cities to obey isn’t conservative

To the Editor: Matt Mayberry is wrong for New Hampshire. An opinion article in the Union Leader written by him endorses the idea of big government. He wants to punish sanctuary cities for not helping the federal government enforce federal laws.

Since when is it a conservative or Republican ideal to support big government? This dangerous line of thinking shows the hypocrisy of Mayberry.

How can he oppose Obamacare as an expansion of governmental power yet support the federal government requiring states to enforce federal laws? This man is not right for the Republican party and is not right for New Hampshire as the Live Free or Die State.

Jacob Rhodes

Concord

