Telling cities to obey isn’t conservative
To the Editor: Matt Mayberry is wrong for New Hampshire. An opinion article in the Union Leader written by him endorses the idea of big government. He wants to punish sanctuary cities for not helping the federal government enforce federal laws.
Since when is it a conservative or Republican ideal to support big government? This dangerous line of thinking shows the hypocrisy of Mayberry.
How can he oppose Obamacare as an expansion of governmental power yet support the federal government requiring states to enforce federal laws? This man is not right for the Republican party and is not right for New Hampshire as the Live Free or Die State.
Jacob Rhodes
Concord
Thursday, March 05, 2020
To the Editor: In November, a state Supreme Court order would have halted a projected 35 percent of alteration of terrain (AoT) permit applications that are reviewed by the Department of Environmental Services (DES). These permits apply to industrial, commercial and residential earth moving …
To the Editor: I don't know who thought it was a good idea to discontinue the Saturday edition of the newspaper, but it was a lousy one. Who doesn't like to have a cup of coffee on a Saturday morning, sit back and read the paper? No rushing out the door to work, just relaxing. Not everyone l…
Protect women’s sports from gender confusion
Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Butler for Atkinson Budget Committee
Terrible price paid for costly insulin
NH needs stricter auto emissions standard
Monday, March 02, 2020
- Updated
To the Editor: On February 28th there was an editorial cartoon by Gary Varvel showing the Wall Street Bull with a face mask on, looking afraid while Bernie Sanders is supposedly trying to cut it up.
- Updated
To the Editor: A seat belt law is a good idea and we're last in the country to do so. Now, how about mandatory vehicle insurance?
- Updated
To the Editor: This week, Senator Shaheen took a stand for the reproductive health rights of Granite Staters by voting against the 20-week abortion ban and the so-called “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act,” named after a bald faced lie.
- Updated
To the Editor: Many years ago the state that I loved and grew up in, Massachusetts, had a two-party system in place. Both Democrats and Republicans had a basic understanding of civic duty and serving the public interest.
Sunday, March 01, 2020
- Updated
To the Editor: Governor Sununu often relies on untruths to justify his position on issues. “I’m a Trump guy through and through,” he once said.
- Updated
To the Editor: As a high school student, I participated in sports for the same reasons other girls do. For the pure love of it, for one thing – the joy and exhilaration of skiing, or running cross-country.