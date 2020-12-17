Supreme Court insanity
To the Editor: Having the wrong person elected president is bad enough, but having the entire electoral process compromised by illegality should have been sufficient cause for the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the Texas lawsuit. Since when is the duty of enforcing our constitutional rights beyond what the highest court thinks has proper standing?
This is madness. I don’t care that some legal scholars thought the case was a long shot. The long shots here are that true electoral integrity will be restored by the same political party that benefited from this power grab, or that personal freedoms as we have known them will continue in a country threatened with single-party dominion.
Fortunately, we are a country of fighters, a nation of those who greatly love freedom. The mistake we made, after a long period of relative domestic prosperity and security, was to forget we are not born into inalienable rights, without any responsibility. We inherited a responsibility for preserving those rights, from patriots who paid dearly.
I believe that in the coming days, and despite the best attempts of many petty tyrants to prevent it, that recognition will be awakened in the spirit of many American people. The real and present danger of the communist-leaning left, and new revelations about the extent of their inept corruption, will lead us all to form a more perfect union. God bless America.
JOHN CARROLL
Auburn