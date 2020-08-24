To the Editor: Last week, Governor Chris Sununu executed emergency order #65, which authorizes local health officials and "DHHS, Division of Public Health, and local and state police" to enter "private property ... without the consent of the owners" to enforce his emergency orders for the cause of "public health." Sununu has previously stated his current governing philosophy is "Public health first. Always."
There’s no limiting principle to this statement, as evidenced by Sununu's order to violate the private property rights of Granite Staters.
As of today, there are only 12 people hospitalized in the entire state (population 1.3 million) for COVID-19. At peak, there were 130 people hospitalized, well below the state's hospital-bed capacity.
I voted for Sununu twice, reluctantly. I am glad that he has vetoed so much of the crazy legislation passed by Democrats in the past two years, much of which, if enacted into law, would have severely harmed our freedoms, such as multiple bills that would have violated the Second Amendment.
But at this point would voting for Sununu even be the lesser of two evils? "Live Free or Die?" Sununu has dispensed with the first part with his ongoing and unjustified state of emergency.
The alternative is either Andru Volinsky, who said black men were “unqualified” for statewide office and to nominate them was “tokenism” or Dan Feltes, the state senate president who spearheaded the passing of the aforementioned crazy freedom-eroding bills.
What a terrible choice we are left with, then: Feltes or Sununu?
MAXIM LEDOUX
Tuftonboro