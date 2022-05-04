To the Editor: Thank heavens for Dr. Frank Edelblut’s steady hand in this time of constant siege tactics from the lawyer-heavy teacher’s unions. These unions have become far-left advocacy groups, holding our teachers and children hostage and us parents in open contempt as they force working class educators to stock their war chests for waging radical scorched-earth campaigns against middle America.
We in New Hampshire often think we are not impacted by these matters but don’t fool yourselves. Recent op-eds from New Hampshire state college professors show a commonly held, merit-proof, unreasonable bias blindly supporting government schools over more performant charter options, and even advocate the destruction of the latter to benefit the former. What fair-minded educator or parent would not support an “all of the above” solution with the best options for all children? Ideologues, that’s who.
Let’s not overlook the suppressed site “Libs of Tik Tok” that showed progressive teachers in their own words, through their posts, including a New Hampshire teacher telling first grade students that doctors guess what gender a human is when born, sometimes they are right, sometimes they are not! That is “the party of science” talking to first graders.
Educators of my choosing may freely discuss complex issues with my children in a responsible manner when they are young adults and critically thinking, but until that time it is indoctrination. As an Army veteran with three grade school children, thank heavens for Dr. Edelblut and our Republican majority standing up to this woke mob.