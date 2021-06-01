Thank me for my service by preventing future wars
To the Editor: Instead of offering the opportunity to mourn those whose lives have been taken in war, Memorial Day all too often brings with it sales at the malls, barbecues ... and the predictable platitudes from members of Congress — only 17% of whom have ever been in the military — asking us to thank our troops for sacrificing their lives to “protect our freedoms.”
As a U.S. Navy Cold War veteran, and the son of a World War II and Korean War veteran, I would remind our citizens that every single war waged by the U.S. since World War II has been about protecting the interests of the war profiteers, not about protecting our freedoms. Our freedoms are protected by our Constitution, and they would be just fine if elected politicians stopped trying to take them away from us by passing laws that criminalize dissent and make it harder to vote.
This Memorial Day, let us grieve for the millions of lives needlessly taken by the foolish notion that our bombs and missiles will keep us safe and free. Our safety and our freedoms depend, instead, on those same politicians whose militaristic policies make us less so.
Let us forsake militarism and worship of the military that drains hundreds of billons of our dollars ($735 billion in 2021) to wage war on other countries. Thank me for my “service” by working to end war.
WILL THOMAS
Auburn