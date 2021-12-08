To the Editor: A recent Union Leader story highlighted what passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill will mean for New Hampshire. The $1.2 trillion investment in roads, bridges, transit and other hard infrastructure will drive long-term economic growth for the Granite State. Locally, we can thank Rep. Pappas, who serves on the House transportation committee and supported the law.
In the rail sector, the legislation furthers safety and innovation. In addition to expanding an existing program for grade crossing improvements, policymakers provided $600 million per year for eliminating or separating these areas where train tracks and roads intersect.
Significantly, for communities like ours in New England, the bill also provides an unprecedented $5.5 billion for discretionary grants that could propel local rail projects through public-private partnerships. Rail connections boost development, also reduce the carbon footprint of freight movements, and take trucks off taxpayer-funded roads.
Freight railroads already invest about $25 billion annually in private capital back into the rail network, and they’ve long been the sole 24/7 branch of the supply chain. The infusion of public money through the infrastructure bill will help to further address highway choke points and spur local economic development, all while meeting the moment on climate change. Thank you to our federal delegation for your leadership and for supporting this essential investment in New Hampshire’s future.