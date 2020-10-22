Thank our election workers
To the Editor: Thank you community leaders and volunteers for all you are doing to make our election process safe, fair and inclusive. Every voice matters. Every vote counts. Our democracy depends on us.
Thank goodness there are many, many people in our country who believe deeply in our fundamental right to vote and are making our election process work as safe as possible. This is invaluable.
Instead of crying foul and calling this election rigged months ago, the Trump administration should have been working collaboratively with states to ensure that people have what they need to vote efficiently and effectively. Leaders facilitate essential functions of government, they don’t obstruct them.
This experience is shining a glaring spotlight on our need, as a country, to recommit at every level to the inviolability of our election process, so everyone is able to register and vote easily, and everyone knows their vote will count. Just the way everyone’s health should matter when we are in a pandemic, everyone should be counted in the U.S. Census, and everyone’s inherent humanity should be respected.
Thank you community leaders for setting the best example at the local level.
SUSAN VARN
Kensington