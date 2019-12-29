Thank Sununu
To the Editor: As 2019 ends, all Granite Staters should take a moment to thank Governor Chris Sununu for delivering an incredibly strong economy over the past year.
In November, New Hampshire’s economy added another 1,470 jobs. In the last year, our economy has added over 10,000 new jobs and our labor force has grown by over 12,000. In fact, more people are working in New Hampshire (776,010) than at any other point in our history.
Along with these numbers is New Hampshire’s status as the number one state for economic freedom, the lowest poverty rate in the nation over the past three years and the most popular place in the northeast for young people to locate themselves. We are also the number one state for taxpayer return on investment.
We have achieved these accomplishments thanks to Governor Sununu’s leadership and commitment to not raising taxes or electric rates, not imposing an income tax or burying small businesses and employers in burdensome regulations. It is because of our strong economy and Governor Sununu’s successful policies that the Democrats are forced to attack him with ridiculous distortions of his environmental record. The Democrats have nothing substantive to attack him with, so they must resort to false and weak attacks.
As we enter 2020, I’m thankful to Governor Sununu. Next fall, Granite Staters should not only re-elect him but also send him help in the legislature by electing Republicans.
JOSEPH SWEENEY
Salem