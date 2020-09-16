Thank You, Di Lothrop

To the Editor: After reading Di Lothrop’s op-ed piece in last Thursday’s Union Leader(“A Vote For Biden Is One You’d Regret,” 8/27/20), I find myself agreeing with her 100%.

I do not want socialism in this state or in the United States of America!

I feel strongly tempted to tell Joe Biden to go back to his basement and stay there until the year 2028! I also do not want to lose my right to voice my opinion, protect person and property; nor do I think that a Biden presidency is in the best interest of the people of New Hampshire or the United States of America.

PETER M. AREL

Chestnut St., Manchester

