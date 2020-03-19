Thank you Mack’s Apples

To the Editor: Londonderry/Litchfield Girl Scout Unit 205 would like to thank the Mack family and employees of Mack’s Apples in Londonderry, also known as Moose Hill Orchards, for their outstanding help and generosity to the Girl Scouts in the region.

Every year they are kind enough to dedicate their warehouse to receiving and disbursing cases and cases of Girl Scout cookies.

Twenty-seven Girl Scout troops arrived on March 6 at Mack’s facility and loaded over 1,760 cases of cookies, which translates to 21,120 boxes, that were then distributed to all the families who ordered from us.

The Mack family is legendary for their philanthropy to organizations in the area for years. We at the Girl Scouts owe them a tremendous debt of gratitude for helping us every year with our major fund raiser.

Holly Trow

Litchfield

Letters to the Editor

