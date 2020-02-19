To the Editor: I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the Election Day workers throughout the state of New Hampshire who gave tirelessly of their time.
Being a ballot clerk here in Manchester I know how much time these citizens gave to their communities. Not only was it Election Day, but also the training beforehand. Also, thank you to our city hall and our town offices for their support to assure a safe, secure and effective election. Again, thank you to my fellow election workers.
Karen Soule
Riverwalk Way, Manchester
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
To the Editor: Please, please, please quit referring to AR15 rifles as assault weapons. Assault is an action and not an object. It makes you newspaper sound illiterate, biased and ignorant.
To the Editor: I was pleased to read in last week’s Union Leader that Gov. Chris Sununu, Sen. Jeb Bradley and advocates for seniors and the disabled are working to design legislation to create a protective order for vulnerable adults. These could be for individuals with dementia or a develop…
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
To the Editor: Planting trees is great but we need to do more.
To the Editor: The New START nuclear arms control treaty is not new at all. In fact, it only took effect in 2011. And by this time next year it could be completely gone, leaving no functioning nuclear arms treaty between the US and Russia in its place.
To the Editor: We are starting to make some much-needed progress on the drug crisis in New Hampshire. However, much work still needs to be done.
Monday, February 17, 2020
- Carl Perreault
To the Editor: Net-metering allows retail electric customers to generate power from renewable sources and to send surplus energy into the grid. Producers are paid for that energy at a rate set by the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) This is about half the retail rate, 8¢/kwh.
To the Editor: If you believe, as I do, that EVERYONE has a right to live, then Donald J. Trump Sr. is your man. If you believe in a woman’s right to choose, however, then you might want to consider voting for one of the candidates who favor a woman’s right to decide whether or not to have a…
Sunday, February 16, 2020
To the Editor: Recently I came across an article in the Union Leader written by Jason Schreiber regarding a New Hampshire couple who had allegedly abandoned their two dogs (a black Lab and Great Dane). They were left for an unknown amount of time with no food or water, which resulted in the …
To the Editor: Apparently Trump’s at it again, rolling back environmental protections. President Trump and his Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) recently released draft regulations rolling back the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).
To the Editor: An English novelist, Henry Fielding, wrote in the mid 1700s, “What is vice today may be virtue, tomorrow.” In my time (late 1930s), I have witnessed Mr. Fielding’s comment as prophetic. Usury was illegal, but now legal reflected in credit card interest rates.
Saturday, February 15, 2020
To the Editor: At the Deliberative Session on February 1st, citizens - many of them wearing red in support of
To The Editor: New Hampshire once had biennial legislative sessions and the state should return to this.
To the Editor: We support Pete Buttigieg for President and could not be more proud of his finish in the first-in-the-nation primary. As the Presidential race moves on to other states, we are focused on N.H. and the upcoming election for governor, in which we are thrilled to support Andru Volinsky.