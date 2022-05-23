To the Editor: Nashua’s housing crisis is at peak — the city’s rental vacancy rate is 2% and hasn’t fallen below 2.5% for more than 10 years. Since a healthy vacancy rate is 5%, this lack of rental housing in general, combined with the absence of affordable housing in specific, has made finding housing a challenge for everyone. We have seen a dramatic increase in the need for shelter beds in Nashua. And as COVID subsidies end, the need for shelter will increase even more.
Thanks to Senator Jeanne Shaheen’s legislative efforts, NSKS’s Spring Street Forward project will receive $900,000 in federal funds to bridge the gap in elevated construction costs due to the pandemic and supply chain issues. Spring Street Forward is the Nashua Soup Kitchen & Shelter’s project to renovate the old Sacred Heart Elementary School at 35 Spring St. to serve as an emergency shelter and permanent housing for individuals experiencing homelessness, including eleven units of permanent housing for single adults. This will nearly triple our current capacity. Funding will also help us expand essential services like emergency childcare for families experiencing homelessness, health care services provided by the local Community Health Center and on-site job training.
NSKS is committed to providing shelter for people experiencing homelessness, and we are also the only shelter in Nashua providing emergency shelter for families. This kind of funding is key to our mission. Thank you, Senator Shaheen.