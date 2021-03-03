Thank you to everyone helping vaccinate NH
To the Editor: I drove to Dover to get my COVID shot. There was an hour delay, but that didn’t bother me. I was very comfortable sitting in my nice warm car listening to the radio and reading my book, the gale force winds blasting my car and almost rocking me to sleep. I just want to give a huge shout-out to the dedicated men and women of the Dover police and fire departments, members of the National Guard, and anybody else that braved that arctic weather to see that we got our vaccinations.
I am so proud to be a part of a community like the one we live in here in New Hampshire where people are willing to put their own health at risk for the good of the rest of us. I hope many other people get to experience what I did in Dover this morning. Americans standing together shoulder to shoulder to help other Americans. I’m sure the same scene was played out in other places as well. Kudos to all of them.
WILLIAM HILL
Strafford