To the Editor: Thank you to Melania Trump for being our most elegant, beautiful, intelligent and competent First Lady ever.
Under the most difficult of circumstances, Melania has represented America with grace and dignity throughout the world. Despite vile names being hurled at her, her son, and her husband, she worked tirelessly to accomplish success for her important programs and for the United States.
Never in my lifetime has a First Lady and her son been so maligned by myopic partisan forces…partisans whose hatred drove news stories, magazine covers, and twitter gutters for four years. Melania wisely chose to promote anti-bullying programs and “Be Best” platforms and ignored the vitriol.
Melania immigrated to America and became the American success story all immigrants strive to become. Working tirelessly, she overcame difficulties and established her own businesses. She learned the language, and in fact speaks five languages fluently. She lived the American dream.
America will miss her courage, dignity and perseverance. It will be a long time before America is so honored by a First Lady who embodies the American spirit with such courage, individualism, and honesty. And it will be an even longer time before young girls have such an elegant and intelligent role model in the White House.
DOLORES SOUTO MESSNER
Hampton