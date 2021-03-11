Thank NH senators for $1,400 check for crooks and killers
To the Editor: I think everyone should call our two U.S. senators and congratulate them for their YES vote to send illegal aliens and convicted felons $1,400 checks in this latest COVID-19 relief bill. Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, Pamela Smart, Harvey Weinstein, the two high school students who killed Dartmouth College professors Half and Susanne Zantop, and Michael “Stix” Addison, who killed Officer Michael Briggs, are just a few of the felons from New Hampshire who will be getting a $1,400 check thanks to Sens. Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen.
The vote was 50 to 49. Every Democrat voted YES. Don’t forget to call and thank them!
THOM GIBNEY
Greenland