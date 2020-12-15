Thankful for Trump’s leadership this year
To the Editor: As President Donald Trump prepares to leave the White House next month, he can be proud of the effort he led to bring the COVID-19 pandemic emergency to an end.
President Trump realized early that the important goal was a vaccine, since the spread of the virus cannot be truly controlled.
Even states and localities with the most draconian restrictions now see infections surging. This was no surprise. The virus spreads too easily and the economy could not realistically be shut down for almost a year.
Fortunately, Trump’s Operation Warp Speed has brought into existence not one, but multiple vaccines. The speed with which this was accomplished was historic, and all Americans should be grateful that the president recognized the necessity of making this the nation’s highest priority.
The end of this emergency now appears to be only a few months away. Thank you, President Trump.
PETER J. THOMAS
Silver Lake