Thanks for making masks optional
To the Editor: “Mask Optional,” says the CDC, the governor, and public businesses that are willing to accept life at face value. Thank you Home Depot, Wal-Mart, Costco, as well as other businesses that are removing their “mask required ” signs from entrance doors and respecting personal decisions to wear or not to wear masks. The masks are in some ways a feature for a culture that promotes independent living and enjoys most everything solo instead of having to meet, greet and work with humans face-to-face to build a strong community.
My nephew, who has seven monitors in his office, works from late evening ‘til dawn with Asian computer companies and claims he would be perfectly fine if he never stepped into an office again.
It’s no wonder we struggle with rebuilding a country that was born and raised on virtues such as service, sacrifice, and face-to-face meetings that were historically quite messy and gray instead of black and white.
Our body language and facial expressions give a whole new perspective of a person that technology and social media are simply incapable of doing.
Today, on Trinity Sunday, as well as Memorial Day weekend, we thank God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit for the saints and veterans all over the world, past and present, who didn’t stay home wearing masks, but instead went out of their way to risk their lives for country and faith. Let’s hope we can mask-off and start working and living for greater unselfish causes which make our lives worthwhile.
LINDA POIRIER
Derry