Thanks for opposing new landfill restrictions
To the Editor: To the 14 state senators who voted not to pass HB 177, the residents of Dalton who wrote asking for consideration of our position want to say thank you for hearing our voices. This bill would have silenced us and closed the door on the proposed Granite State Landfill, a project that can provide many benefits to our little town of Dalton, including jobs and tax relief to name a few.
We feel strongly that local knowledge and insight is important when it comes to key projects to improve the resilience of our community. We are glad that we will continue to have the opportunity to be a part of discussions and decisions that will impact us as residents of Dalton for years to come.
PAMELA KATHAN
Dalton