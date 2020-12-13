Thanks for the excellent coverage, Union Leader

To the Editor: I would like to thank the Union Leader-New Hampshire Sunday News for the excellent coverage they gave to the recent 69th Concord Christmas Parade and the 35th annual Concord Christmas Tree Lighting.

A special thank you to Josie Albertson-Grove for the excellent writing in the articles for these events. She did a wonderful job. I appreciated all she did in covering these events. Happy Holidays to everyone at the New Hampshire Union Leader.

DICK PATTEN

Concord

