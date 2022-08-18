Thanks for help affording cost of private education
To the Editor: We are a family whose circumstances have not fit well with traditional schools in our area. Due to travel schedules and special needs, a combination of homeschooling and private school has been the best option for us.
For 12 years, our educational choices have often come with challenges including a heavy price tag. We have had to be creative in tailoring programs for our children, each unique in their learning needs. We have paid taxes towards the funding of public education for neighbors while personally providing for our own children’s much less expensive education without mutual public financial support.
That is until last year when the state legislature passed the Education Freedom Account program. Thanks to the tireless efforts of Kate Baker Demers (Executive Director of Children’s Scholarship Fund New Hampshire) and her team, we can now afford educational options that more suitably serve my children’s needs.
Also, because of the visionary efforts of Jill Colby, head of school at Mount Royal Academy North, many income-qualified families in the North Country are now able to afford private education services. She deserves a word of thanks as well.
The pandemic compelled families to look at their children’s education with new eyes. On behalf of those who have ventured into private and homeschool education because of Education Freedom Accounts and new state scholarships, I say thank you to all who supported efforts to finally make education freedom possible for families like mine.
