Thanks for help affording cost of private education

To the Editor: We are a family whose circumstances have not fit well with traditional schools in our area. Due to travel schedules and special needs, a combination of homeschooling and private school has been the best option for us.

Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Sunday, August 14, 2022

Letter: What Dems don't like is threat to democracy

To the Editor: People on the left of the political spectrum have a strange methodology. Anytime they don’t get what they want they'll accuse the right of “undermining our democracy.” It seems that the only way to support our democracy is for government to remove individual rights and respons…

Friday, August 12, 2022
Thursday, August 11, 2022