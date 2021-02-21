To the Editor: KUDOS to the New Hampshire National Guard, police, firefighters, EMT’S and all of the volunteers administering, assisting, etc. with the COVID-19 vaccinations. Thank you all! Please stay safe and stay healthy.
ROSANNE SULLIVAN
Weare
Superior Court Judge Will Delker must have missed the memo on the “systemic racism” that some liberal activists, politicians and news media claim to see in every aspect of American life. He clearly doesn’t understand that he is supposed to apply the law differently to criminal defendants dep… Read more
We know someone who probably admires the monkey business that has taken place at something called the Lincoln Project. Designed at least in part to take down the Trump presidency via clever and damning advertising, it appears some of its founders also designed it to score big money for themselves. Read more
Good for state Senate President Chuck Morse. He saw a vexing problem in a Windham election and has moved to resolve it before Conspiracy Theorists Inc., manages to sow real doubt about election integrity.
The exercise bicycle company Peloton is in the news of late and we have a question for it: Will they make a special model for Joe Biden that can be pedaled backward or is that a standard feature?
According to a letter-writer from Nottingham, our courts have been defending corporate polluters here and across the United State for the last hundred years. The courts are part of a “fiefdom” — not a democracy — that is controlled by greedy oligarchs. The people “must get organized and take…
Initial reaction to Gov. Chris Sununu’s budget proposal to merge all state colleges and universities into a single system has been positive. That includes trustees from both two-year and four-year systems who have no doubt wondered whether money spent on competing for a shrinking pool of stu…
If neither New Hampshire’s Secretary of State, nor its Ballot Law Commission, nor its Attorney General has the authority to order a review of an unexplained and startling 400-vote discrepancy in a Windham legislative contest, one wonders what authority they do have.
Gov. Chris Sununu wishes to double the state’s “Rainy Day” Fund, up to as much as $300 million. In his budget address last week, he said he has never understood why the state has such a “tight limit” on what he calls the state’s “savings account.”
At the end of last Thursday’s impeachment trial session, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer made mention of the fact that a particular speech would be re-read on Feb. 22, as has been done annually in the Senate since 1896. It is the Farewell Address of President George Washington (bit…
We won’t take a dive into the dustup between Manchester Alderman-at-large Joe Kelly Levasseur and a parking officer regarding a ticket she gave him for parking at an Elm Street bus stop. For one thing, diving into dust can hurt.
There is a providence, goes the saying, that “protects idiots, drunkards, children and the United States of America.”
Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess’ grandstanding on the matter of vaccines for teachers is oddly timed. After months of delay without good reason, Gate City schools are set to minimally reopen some classrooms next week. Even this, however, is contingent upon a series of metrics that have little to d…
As we have noted before, New Hampshire has been fortunate to have had Chris Sununu in the governor’s chair during the coronavirus pandemic that has challenged the world for the last year. His reelection margin last November gave great testimony to the confidence placed and high regard in whi…
If early instances are an indication of what is to come, the new White House will need to add an Office of Official Clarification. The Centers for Disease Control is due to issue new guidelines on school reopenings this week. This is necessary because the CDC’s new director, Dr. Rochelle Wal…
The New Hampshire teachers unions lost the strongest point in their very lame case against fully opening public schools last week when the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said teachers do not need to be vaccinated first.
The decision to close Manchester’s Hallsville Elementary School was not done to balance the budget, School Superintendent John Goldhardt said last week. But it helps.
We don’t pay much attention to sports betting, other than an annual wager on the World Series in which we take the American League, no matter the odds.
A proposal is under legislative consideration to move New Hampshire’s party primary elections from September to June. One argument is that the current setup makes it difficult if not impossible for some party members to kiss and make up with so little time before the November general elections.
The gobs of money that Washington is showering upon the populace these days numbs the mind. The politicians no longer speak in billions. They speak in multi-billions.
Welcome to the Manchester School District where the motto is: If the data don’t support your position, then just change the data.