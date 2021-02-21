To the Editor: KUDOS to the New Hampshire National Guard, police, firefighters, EMT’S and all of the volunteers administering, assisting, etc. with the COVID-19 vaccinations. Thank you all!  Please stay safe and stay healthy.

ROSANNE SULLIVAN

Weare

