Thanks to Amherst police and fire
To the Editor: Thank you to the Amherst Police and Fire Departments for making our dad’s 95th birthday one to remember. On Thursday, July 2, the Amherst Fire Department sent two fire trucks and the police department sent a cruiser and an officer on a motorcycle to lead a procession of 20-30 automobiles all decorated with signs, flags, and streamers wishing Amherst resident Leonard Merrill the most amazing birthday of his life!
Sirens blaring, horns tooting, friends and fellow church members whooping and hollering ... the spirit of the event was a testament that love is far more powerful than COVID-19.
Leonard is the recipient of two Purple Hearts, an Oak Leaf Cluster, a Bronze Star, and a World War II Victory Medal for his service. He spent most of his time in hospitals enduring multiple surgeries following a near-fatal attack in Italy. That fact makes it all the more special to be able to celebrate 95 years of a wonderful life.
The Amherst’s fire and police departments were eager to help lead the celebration, and we are most appreciative of their commitment to making our lives better in so many ways.
ED AND LOUISE MERRILL
DIANE MERRILL POMEROY
JANICE (MERRILL) and ERNIE MILLER
Amherst