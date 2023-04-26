Thanks to volunteers

To the Editor: April is Volunteer Appreciation Month and Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains wants every person who volunteers for us to know that we appreciate them!

Monday, April 24, 2023
Sunday, April 23, 2023

Letter: Grateful the EPA is taking action on PFAS

To the Editor:  PFAS (poly- and per- fluoroalkyl substances) are a family of over 15,000 different synthetic chemicals that have a variety of uses including stain and water repelling properties, but unfortunately of the more than 100 chemicals that have been studied, all are very toxic and n…

Letter: Facts can be inconvenient

To the Editor:  Russell Hodgkins’ op-ed "Normalization of deviance and the Tucker Carlson tapes" published April 4 illustrates an interesting concept: how toleration of habitual and repeated violations of a rule or norm without adverse consequences can render such rules null and void.

Friday, April 21, 2023