Best option for Hudson
To the Editor: Having served as both a selectman and a member of the town planning board in Hudson, I’ve seen several projects proposed for the Green Meadow Golf Club and the Hudson Logistics Center is by far the best option we will ever get for our town.
Looking back at all the previous proposals for the site — which have included a possible casino, dozens of retails shops, additional housing complexes — all would have created additional burdens on our town, contributed little in terms of real tax revenue, and even required us to construct a new school to accommodate an influx of new students.
The Hudson Logistics Center makes the most sense in terms of generating considerable and lasting tax revenue, creating good local jobs, and having the least impact on town services. Not to mention, the Hillwood team is committed to preserving much of the green space and create an aesthetically pleasing landscape that we’ve grown accustomed to at this location. This is a win-win for Hudson!
TERESA STEWART
Hudson