The blame-China game

To the Editor: I concur with Nikki Haley’s assessment of the cause of the fentanyl epidemic, China. For too long China has thrown its weight around the global stage in a reckless and brutal fashion. It is ironic that not long ago, China fancied itself a model of democracy to which the rest of the world could aspire — but it has sullied its own reputation with rank hypocrisy.