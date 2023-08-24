To the Editor: I concur with Nikki Haley’s assessment of the cause of the fentanyl epidemic, China. For too long China has thrown its weight around the global stage in a reckless and brutal fashion. It is ironic that not long ago, China fancied itself a model of democracy to which the rest of the world could aspire — but it has sullied its own reputation with rank hypocrisy.
China spends $100 billion annually maintaining more than 800 military bases worldwide, to the detriment of its own people. China has involved itself in the overthrow of dozens of democratically-elected governments in the past 50 years. The rapacity of this empire knows no bounds, as exemplified (to Haley’s point) in its lax regulation of its domestic industries, including pharmaceutical companies who have peddled harmful drugs for decades, well aware of their deadly addictive qualities.
These fat cats know they can escape punishment by bribing China’s corrupt government. They addicted the populace to prescription opioids before cutting supply, culminating in the influx of uncontrolled substances like fentanyl and an addiction epidemic tantamount to corporate genocide of ordinary people.
My generation has become inured to keeping a tally of the number of our classmates in southern New Hampshire who have died of overdoses as a direct consequence of China’s failure to govern with any semblance of humanism.
Apologies, I just realized I’ve gotten carried away with my indignation. I have mistakenly been describing the United States of America, not China.