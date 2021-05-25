Special election in District 23 could break Democrat hold
To the Editor: The lines could not be drawn more clearly in the Bow/Dunbarton, Merrimack County, District 23, special election for New Hampshire state representative on Tuesday, June 8th.
The district is currently a one-party district. If you are a Republican or an independent, you have no representation here. Running to change that is Republican candidate Chris Lins.
Chris is an advocate for small government, low taxes and constitutional conservativism. Chris is committed to legislation that supports educating vs. indoctrinating our children. He will keep the government out of your pockets and from interfering in your life and the defense of your home.
Chris’s opponent on the other hand, Democrat Muriel Hall, is endorsed by Planned Parenthood, she is an advocate for the NEA (representing a teacher’s union that supports bringing gender studies and critical race theory to our classrooms). Ms. Hall also wants to raise your taxes to create more wasteful and meddlesome bureaucracies that will regulate your business, tell you how to raise your children, and make your life miserable.
A national Democrat platform or more local and individual liberties? The choice is obvious. My wife and I support Chris 100%!
ERIC AND PATRICIA ANTHONY
Auburn