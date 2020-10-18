The choice is clear
To the Editor: One candidate has shown himself to be deceitful, dishonest, disloyal, divisive, ignorant, impulsive, insensitive, hateful, narcissistic, racist, a sexual predator, secretive, self-centered, unsympathetic, untrustworthy and will foster income inequality, a lack of affordable healthcare, sow racial inequality and is a danger to our country and our democracy.
The other candidate has shown himself to be articulate, caring, compassionate, experienced, fair, inclusive, informed, intelligent, knowledgeable, loyal, open, selfless, thoughtful and will help unify the country and bring about racial justice, income equality, affordable healthcare and restore our standing with allies. The choice could not be clearer.
ROBERT LOWNIE
Hooksett