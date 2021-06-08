Treat your flag with respect, replace it before it’s ragged
To the Editor: The recent article about a utility replacing worn and torn American flags is welcomed. But why wait for the utility to come to you? The proper display of the American flag calls for it to be in good condition whenever it is flown. If worn and torn it should be removed until it can be replaced. It’s that simple.
It should not be necessary for anyone to have to wait for the utility company or anyone else to do what is already the responsibility of every American citizen.
Flag etiquette is not well known or practiced by many Americans. Sad, but true. Flying a worn or torn American flag is the same as flying it incorrectly, or wearing flag T-shirts, shorts, flip flops or using flag napkins, sheets, etc.
Anyone unable or incapable of removing a worn American flag until it can be replaced should simply ask for help. It will be quickly provided.
BOB SCHEIFELE
Erion Dr., Nashua